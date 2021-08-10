To the Editor:
My name is Annamay Neary. I’m writing to ask for the support of all Cape May County employees as I run for president in the upcoming officer’s election for the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) Union Local 3596 this September.
I have lived in Cape May County for over 30 years and have been involved in volunteering for church and civic organizations, such as the VFW, Elks, and Moose Lodges in Lower Township. My motto is, “When you see someone struggling, reach out a hand to help.”
I have worked for Cape May County in the Facilities and Services Department for 23 years, rising to a senior position and onto the supervisor position I currently hold.
Upon employment with the county, I joined the union, as I think unions are the best asset workers have to advocate for equity and fairness in the workplace.
I have attended countless union workshops and conventions in an attempt to find more ways to help my fellow county employees. I have also led orientations and shop steward classes for union members.
Over the last 10 years, I have become an executive board member for the AFSCME Local 3596, and currently hold the title of administrative assistant to the president.
In June, I was nominated for and elected to a position on the AFSCME Executive Board of Council 63 of the State of New Jersey.
I’m asking all county employees to please come out to our regular AFSCME monthly union meeting Aug. 19, at 5:30 p.m., at the Old Courthouse Building, Route 9, Court House.
There, we will be holding nominations for new leadership - you can meet your representatives and find out what the union can do for you.
On Sept. 9, at the same location, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., you are encouraged to vote for your union officers. I would love to meet you and earn your support.