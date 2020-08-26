To the Editor:
I'm imploring my elected officials, Sen. Booker, Sen. Menendez, and Rep. Kim, to do everything in their power to halt and reverse Trump's assault on the U.S. Postal Service.
It's now crystal clear what Trump is trying to do by gutting the Postal Service - to prevent voting by mail and to try to ensure not all votes are counted in an attempt to steal this election.
I know our representatives are already somewhat active on this critical matter. I'm asking them to redouble their efforts to stop this unconstitutional attack on our democracy.
Time is running out, and Trump is sure to have planned the timing of his assaults carefully so that there won't be time to stop him. Everything depends on proving him wrong.