To the Editor:
It was disturbing to read that New Jersey's governor signed S864 that will end the use of single-use plastic and paper bags starting in May 2022.
While it is laudable to attempt to stem the plastic trash that enters the environment, no way has been left open to food banks and pantries that help our low-income families.
I volunteer at my church's food pantry. Monthly, we pack over 100 bags with healthy food for our patrons. Yes, we must use those awful plastic and paper bags. To expect patrons to bring their own reusable bags is laughable. It would greatly extend the time we have to pack bags, which are pre-packed to maintain social distancing because of COVID-19.
No remedy has been made available from our governor and Legislature to help our low-income families here in Cape May County with this mandate.
Will our state prison system be pressed into service to manufacture reusable plastic bags for food pantries such as ours?
This is a perfect example of legislating without examining the ramifications of the law. Maybe our First District legislators can introduce a sensible amendment that will permit food pantries statewide to continue their humanitarian efforts.