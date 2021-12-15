With all that is happening these days, I wanted to change my tune for this letter. Still, I did not want to ignore the homeless issue. I struggled to find a way to sincerely wish a merry Christmas and happy new year while addressing the homeless. What I found was though it couldn't be done, it wasn't necessary either.
I've been writing about our needy brothers and sisters for many years. I've also been saying pretty much the same thing just as long. Though I praise groups such as the Branches and the many caring folks who contribute so much, I attack others for supporting our failed political leadership.
I see people in public places who thank me for my advocacy. For the most part, they could only know my concerns from these letters in the Herald.
There are a few things here I need to consider. First is the Herald and its coverage that has given me a voice in the community. Then, I have to connect the dots with many of the folks who have shared their thoughts with me. They are most likely the majority of those reading my letters.
It appears speaking to the homeless issue here is simply preaching to the choir. So, this letter can be all I wanted it to be. A warm-hearted greeting for our needy brothers and sisters.
To my family, my friends, and to all those who read this letter, I wish you a merry Christmas and happy new year. Of course, I will still need to find a way to address the people I'm just not reaching. I wonder if the National Enquirer does letters to the editor. I'll just need a clever pseudonym.
Once again, merry Christmas and happy new year my friends.
