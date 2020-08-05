Letters to the Editor 2019

To the Editor:

Regarding the fatal head-on accident that occurred July 22 on Ocean Drive (CR 621), which leads from Route 109 at the end of the Garden State Parkway to the Diamond Beach/Wildwood Crest area, I have concerns about a 50 miles per hour (mph) speed limit on the stretch from the Middle Thorofare Bridge to Diamond Beach and the confusing speed signs as you approach Diamond Beach.

Studies show that most, if not all, head-on collisions are fatal on an undivided road, with 50 mph speed limits or higher. Head-on collisions at speeds of 43 mph or less greatly increase the chance of survival.

I contacted Cape May County Freeholder Will Morey, and he quickly responded and shared my concern with County Engineer Robert Church. Church provided me with the history of previous speed and danger assessments for Ocean Drive. They said they would revisit the speed and signage on the road.

I didn’t expect to get such a quick and detailed response, and I’m indebted to both Morey and Church for their reaction.

