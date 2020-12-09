To the Editor:
It’s comforting to know that the Democrats are, again, in charge of our government.
As in ’92, ’08, and now, we have an unmitigated mess to correct. We have a pandemic, and an economic and racially biased problem that has metastasized in the last four years. We have a broken government that will require a real professional executive branch and cabinet to repair.
The people have spoken, and to the tune of six million popular votes in favor of a change. Now, we have a chance to retain our democracy.
No more Putin and traitoristic tendencies, rather Macron, Merkle, England and the NATO allies.