Letters to the Editor 2019

NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

To the Editor: 

It’s comforting to know that the Democrats are, again, in charge of our government.  

As in ’92, ’08, and now, we have an unmitigated mess to correct. We have a pandemic, and an economic and racially biased problem that has metastasized in the last four years. We have a broken government that will require a real professional executive branch and cabinet to repair.  

The people have spoken, and to the tune of six million popular votes in favor of a change. Now, we have a chance to retain our democracy.  

No more Putin and traitoristic tendencies, rather Macron, Merkle, England and the NATO allies.  

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.