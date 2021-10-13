Letters to the Editor 2019

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

To the Editor: 

Way to go, Jeff Van Drew! He's always fighting for us. He introduced the Banking Privacy Act of 2021. The Biden administration included it in the $3.5 trillion social spending package, requiring financial institutions to report private bank information to the government. For what purpose? This is a huge invasion of our privacy rights.  

Why should the government have sensitive access to our bank information? Most people don't know what the government is doing without our knowledge. Americans are losing their freedoms and their common sense under the guise of safety. Big government does not care about "we the people." This is about control and power. They are taking away our freedoms. We must value our freedoms and fight to keep them.  

Thank you, Jeff, for fighting alongside us! 

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.