To the Editor:
Thank you for Bill Barlow’s article on the Black Lives Matter march in Cape May July 25.
As a business owner, in Cape May County, I was saddened to read that a local restaurant needed to apologize on Facebook for patrons who yelled racist comments when the peaceful protest passed by that evening. I support the business owner and applaud him for the apology.
However, I believe, as businesses, we need to do more. That anyone who patronizes a county business feels comfortable enough to yell racist comments should make us all uncomfortable.
The purpose of this letter is to state publicly that I support Black Lives Matter. I am no longer a silent supporter of justice for all. In whatever way I can, I want to defeat racism in this county and this nation.
I invite any business owner who believes as I do to speak out against racism. It is time for racists to feel uncomfortable here.