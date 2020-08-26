To the Editor:
I am forced to ask many questions about the current status of COVID-19, and the directives issued by our elected officials concerning it.
For months now, we have lived under the threat of COVID-19. Since the early days of this outbreak, our leaders have issued directives which they say are to "flatten the curve" and prevent the spread of the virus.
Today, I wish to address what I believe are irrational and hypocritical issues involving these directives. I hope that readers will contemplate these issues and decide for themselves if we are being given clear, concise, helpful directives, or if we are being sold the proverbial "pig in a poke." Some of these directives involve New Jersey; others involve different states and locals.
First, is the ban on large gatherings. Many areas, including New York City, issued orders banning large gatherings and, in some cases, all gatherings.
In the case of New York City, the mayor's directive specifically exempts protests and political gatherings. We are dealing with a very intelligent virus here. This virus can't infect people gathered by the thousands to protest, but will infect and kill a few dozen gathered to bury a loved one or worship in their church.
Next, is the social distancing and mask requirements. Here, again, a directive specifically exempts protests and political gatherings.
In a recent press conference, while visiting Bedminster (Somerset County), the president was questioned about people in attendance not wearing masks and not maintaining proper distancing. He quoted from Gov. Murphy's directive, exempting political gatherings and protests. Again, this is a very smart virus. It doesn't infect people at political rallies, but will infect a family at the park.
I recently watched a clip from the Democratic National Convention (DNC). Thousands were crammed shoulder to shoulder in an enclosed venue, and not one person could I see with a mask, but I can't enter a convenience store without one.
Next on my list is mail-in voting. Having just mentioned the video of the DNC, please convince me that it is unsafe for Americans to stand in line to cast their vote personally. You can't.
Thousands upon thousands of people can gather in the streets, shoulder to shoulder, to protest whatever their cause is today, and this is legal and exempt from virus restrictions and directives, but a couple hundred can’t gather in a church to worship.
In one state, a directive was issued that businesses could operate at 50% capacity. A building rated for 1,000 people could have 500 people in it, except a church.
Churches were limited to 50 people, regardless of the buildings' capacity. This was challenged in court and the court upheld the directive.
A casino rated for 1,000 could operate with 500, but a church rated for 2,000 could only have 50 people present.
Am I a fool or is there something seriously wrong with these directives? If it is OK to protest, gamble, or attend a political convention, without fear of a virus, it is OK to attend church, funerals, weddings, and to vote in person.
Last, I have to ask the big question. The sick, elderly, and those with immunity issues are at greatest risk. Why then did our leaders order that infected patients be sent to nursing homes and care facilities where those with the greatest risk would be exposed?
I'm not saying the virus is not real or dangerous, but I don't believe it is what we have been led to believe. If it were, protests, political events, and the like would also be banned. Things just don't add up.