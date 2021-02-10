To the Editor:
Out of love and respect for a Republican friend of mine, I went on the conservative websites Citizen Free Press and Townhall in an effort to understand why he thought Biden stole the election.
I found a lot of innuendo and contradictions, but I found nothing that was even remotely concrete evidence that Biden stole the election. I guess that’s why all but one of Trump’s over 60 lawsuits failed utterly, a real surprise considering he had the great legal mind of Rudy Giuliani running the show.
Like most Americans, I learned a long time ago not to trust the Russians, yet who is Trump’s BFF: President for life (and former KGB officer) Vladimir Putin. Let’s not forget who Trump’s second BFF is, another communist dictator, Kim Jong-un (don’t tell Kim he’s Trump’s second BFF).
I really believe that stripping Trump of his Twitter account is a greater punishment to his fragile ego than any punishment the Democrats can devise. I hope and pray that the Republican Party can finally divorce itself from him.
As an American, I believe in the two-party system. In order for it to work, we need a sane, healthy Republican Party to keep the Democrats in check.
If Trump hadn’t totally mishandled the pandemic, I believe he would have narrowly won reelection. All he had to do was tell them that even though wearing masks, socially distancing, and abiding by state lockdowns was unpleasant, he loves them and wants them to be safe, healthy, and alive to vote for him in November (a prudent move considering many of his supporters are or were the high-risk elderly).
If he wanted to be the leader of the free world, he should have led. Trump did not lead; tragically, he did what he always did. He pandered to his base.
I’m not saying his supporters do not have the right to fly Trump flags or to march in protests. I will always fight for that American right, as my aforementioned Republican friend once told me he would fight for my right to support my candidate and to march in protests.
What I can’t abide, and I don’t believe any American should abide, is insurrection, sedition, and mob rule, which is what history will record happened Jan. 6, 2021.