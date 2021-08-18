Letters to the Editor 2019

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

To the Editor: 

In response to Mr. Monzo and his comments that the state's new law regarding teaching diversity in our schools is a Trojan horse is without any basis.  

He appears to have closed his eyes and mind to our history of injustice to other than the mainstream of people. It is in no way a decades-long effort by the radical left to bring Marxism into our nation.  

The curriculum is intended to promote insight for equal justice for all people so that we will no longer make the same mistakes again, as we move forward in this country. 

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.