To the Editor:
Do you like the minimum wage killing small businesses, leading to more people being unemployed, and causing inflation in New Jersey so high that people's spending power was greater before the wage hikes?
Do you like paying 30% more for meat? Do you like the skyrocketing price of gas at a time of year where it typically decreases? Do you like the empty shelves in grocery stores?
Do you like the federal Covid unemployment relief being abused to pay people not to work for over a year? Do you like waiting in line because stores can't hire cashiers?
Do you like working harder and buying less with it? Do you like seeing people make more money than you just by sitting home watching Gilligan's Island?
Do you love not being able to quit your job just to get such a pay raise, because people who quit can't game the system the same way? Do you love your lifesaving medication being delayed because the pharmacy can't employ the help to operate?
Do you love seeing your favorite businesses, like the Shamrock, in Wildwood, be shuttered by politicians who bully them over mask mandates?
Do you love being prevented from attending church, or being able to shop freely without a mask, which, when you follow the science, proved to do nothing? Do you love living under curfews, because of the political logic that Covid only comes out at night?
Do you love your child being forced to wear masks of questionable value in school? Do you love them using Chromebooks for virtual learning, which Google uses to comb over and sell private details of your child's behavior to third parties?
Do you love your kindergarten children being exposed to explicit lessons on homosexuality and transgenderism? Do you love your grammar school child being indoctrinated with the anti-science that gender is a choice, not biology? Do you love boys being allowed to invade your daughters' privacy in the school's girls' rooms to accommodate anti-science gender mandates?
Do you love schools firing teachers for calling transgender people by their correct, biological pronoun? Do you love teachers being fired and bullied by the state for their religious convictions?
Do you want state-mandated critical race theory to teach that your child is racist just for being White? Do you love politicians dividing us based on race, religion, or gender?
Do you want parental rights in your child's education revoked? Do you love the higher taxes and tolls? Do you like arbitrary new taxes on food that isn't candy, prepared food, or carbonated beverages?
Do you love visiting a shore town to smell marijuana? Do you like tying the police's hands, so they can't even confront, let alone detain, minors smoking, selling, trading, or possessing pot or alcohol?
Do you like the state's attack on our police force? Do you love the alarming crime rate?
Do you like pro-abortion extremism? Do you want your taxes to be funneled away from women's health centers to go instead to Planned Parenthood, a corporation whose business is 97% abortion, performs no mammograms, sells baby parts on the black market, and aids human traffickers?
Do you love deteriorating health care, and paying thousands more a year for it? Do you love your tax dollars being wasted on climate change, something happening long before people walked the Earth?
Do you love corrupt politicians not being held accountable?
We already have all this and more in New Jersey thanks to Phil Murphy. If you want more of it, reelect him! If you had enough, vote for Jack Ciattarelli!