To the Editor:
One of the main things my best teachers encouraged me is to look with my eyes open and notice things. It's amazing how much there is to see. Here are some things I've recently noticed.
I've noticed that most of the conspiracy theories being floated around now are by the right and embraced by Republicans.
Have you noticed what little attention is paid by Dems and liberals to the fact that gun violence is mostly done by black males in inner cities, but instead focuses on violence against blacks by police?
Have you noticed that many Christians complain of being persecuted by media/Democrats/liberals in today's America despite them being the dominant religious group in the U.S.?
Have you ever noticed that the idea of "cancel culture" is almost never applied to lecturers or faculty selections in religious schools?
Judging from what I read now, it is claimed that "elites" are the college-educated Democrats, whereas ultra-rich who own/control businesses, like coal, oil, steel, or home centers are not among the "elite," nor are Sean Hannity nor Carlson, nor their billionaire boss considered members of the elite.
Ever notice that liberals are claimed to have an "agenda," but rarely that the right does?
It has dawned on me that almost no one has mentioned the role of the Catholic Church's stance on birth control in Latin America in the illegal migration issue.
I've noticed a conspicuous lack of proof of mainstream media bias. A multitude of claims, but no researched evidence or proof.
Has it struck you that talk radio, which is both ubiquitous and almost exclusively right-wing (and often rancorous) is rarely mentioned as part of 'media?'
I've noticed that the billions given to farmers (mostly large farmers who are mostly Republican) each year is not considered "socialism," but child care aid to working mothers is.
I can't help but notice that the states who receive more from the government than they pay into the treasury are red.
I've noticed that the right has recently seemed to be hostile to higher education and science based on claims that they are biased to the left.
The fact that with all the discussion of renewable vs. fossil fuels, one thing is omitted: conservation.
I can't help but notice that few of the things that we value today from women's votes to social security to national parks were initiated by conservatives.
They are only a few things that have come to my attention. What have you noticed?