Letters to the Editor 2019

To the Editor: 

Your new group has not been in power for a month and the progress they promised is working just fine. They told you what they were going to do and from the first hour in office, they are doing it.  

Just a couple of progressive acts that you should be very proud of are the greatest oil transporting pipeline has been shut down. The protection of our southern border by means of a wall has been shut down.  

The auto fleet the federal government uses will be replaced with electric vehicles. Millions of illegals will be welcomed in from who knows where by way of the southern border. Sure, they will get all the benefits the country can offer.  

I could go on, but you should get the idea, or maybe not. Some day when you come to your senses, you will realize what you have done. The first month has started the slide downhill, turning into an avalanche to destroy my country, the United States of America. 

Ours is the greatest country God ever put on the planet. Always keep in mind all the free stuff you were promised.  

Keep believing in the politicians, of the promise that will get you everything, as they drain your pocketbook dry. 

