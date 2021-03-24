To the Editor:
The following is an excerpt from a message preached a few weeks ago and is based on Ezekiel 14:1-8:
What’s in store for our leaders who practice ungodly percepts and pass laws that infuriate God? Do they really think that God doesn’t see their evil ways?
In the book of Ezekiel, we see the elders of Israel come to the prophet for advice. These are evil men, who worship idols and have wicked ways in their hearts. Before they can even inquire of him, God intervenes. Should I even hear what they want? God tells Ezekiel to tell them: Thus says the Lord. “Repent and turn from your wicked practices,” but they refuse to listen.
I’m going to bring that up to our time today. The prophet would say to our leaders today repent and turn from your wicked ways. Any of our politicians who have supported this “equality act,” which allows men to compete in sports with women and allows those men to go into women’s bathrooms have flaunted their hatred for God in the public domain.
Anyone who supports killing the born or unborn is a supporter of murder. God’s words clearly say thou shall not commit murder - Exodus 20:13.
How many politicians steal money from the system to line their own pockets? How many take bribes? How does anyone who makes $100,000 a year become worth $26 million in 20 years?
It seems to me that some of our politicians have made money their idol. That same money then becomes the stumbling block between them and God.
I’m not trying to make a list of evil things going on in our government today. I’m here to try to warn our leaders that God is watching.
America without repenting of our sins is doomed to be punished by God. We are each accountable for our sins. Our leaders are accountable for their sins and they are also accountable for the sins they lead this nation into.
The churches in America are accountable to God for how we discipline our leaders that belong to a church. Leaders who are a stumbling block to the American people should be held accountable to a Godly standard.
This sermon is intended for our leaders, our Congress and Senate, our president and vice president. We are told to pray for our leaders, so I will ask you all to pray this week for our leaders in America.
Pray that God would change their hearts from one of stone to one of flesh. Pray that with God's hand working in their lives they may hear of, or even see this message to them.
President Biden, Vice President Harris, members of the Congress and Senate of America, I proclaim to you that God will not be mocked. God is watching your actions and you will be held accountable for what you have and will do in this nation. It’s not too late, but the time is short. Repent of your sins and turn your heart to God.
I pray you will hear the words of Godly people, but more importantly the words of God Himself. You put your hand on the Bible. Now, open it and see what it says about the future of the ungodly. 8 Having eyes do you not see, and having ears do you not hear (Mar 8:18 ESV)?
God bless our elected officials and God bless the United States of America.
ED. NOTE: The author is the pastor of Bottomline Church, in Cape May.