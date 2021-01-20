To the Editor:
I understand that tension is released by free speech. Being able to speak your mind. But it seems there is contempt for the conservative point of view by the Democratic Party and their far-left minions. The attacks on Jeff Van Drew & everyone seeking the truth is not acceptable. Jeff has represented our county showing respect for everyone. He chooses honesty in all things taking responsibility for his actions. He always works for his constituents.
Jeff Van Drew has a strong belief in our country & the Constitution. Why should he or anyone who has a different opinion be ostracized & silenced because of their beliefs. We live in a free America. Jeff Van Drew has my confidence and support.