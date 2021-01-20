Letters to the Editor 2019

NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

To the Editor: 

I understand that tension is released by free speech. Being able to speak your mind. But it seems there is contempt for the conservative point of view by the Democratic Party and their far-left minions. The attacks on Jeff Van Drew & everyone seeking the truth is not acceptable. Jeff has represented our county showing respect for everyone. He chooses honesty in all things taking responsibility for his actions. He always works for his constituents.  

Jeff Van Drew has a strong belief in our country & the Constitution. Why should he or anyone who has a different opinion be ostracized & silenced because of their beliefs. We live in a free America. Jeff Van Drew has my confidence and support.

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.