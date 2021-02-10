To the Editor:
I know I've said much of this before. Some things bear repeating.
I'm reminded just how cold-hearted some can be.
Several family members and I recently spent some awfully cold days in the woods, hoping to alert the more isolated homeless of Code Blue. The good folks at The Branches Outreach Center, in Rio Grande, are concerned for some they feel are not aware of Code Blue announcements. Contrary to popular belief, not all have phones.
Since most in the community are not so welcoming to the homeless (I'll leave it at that), they have found it necessary to relocate to more remote areas.
I've been a longtime advocate, involved with our needy brothers. Still, I'm no longer confident I know where they all are. I'm very anxious I'll find a tragedy out there. I sensed we needed a better method for signaling Code Blue.
The sirens used to warn of impending floods on the islands came to mind. I reached out to the Rio Grande Fire Company where I spoke to a very receptive member. He advised it'd be necessary for the company's members to approve and didn't think that would be a problem.
We concluded I should contact the Middle Township police to see what was needed on that end. I then contacted Chief Leusner, who was equally receptive, but cautioned to the possible complications for this simple humanitarian effort.
He was right. It has bogged down since Jan. 19, 2021. I shouldn't have been surprised, but I allowed my enthusiasm to overshadow my better judgment.
I can't believe I let myself think notifying homeless people of warm food and shelter being available in freezing weather would have the same priority as a warning to move the Mercedes to high ground.
Our caring community is very involved with our homeless through many charitable sources. Unfortunately, many of the same people unwittingly contribute to the political hierarchy that's the root of the problem.
Our one-party politics have evolved into a costly system of nepotism. When all is said and done, there's nothing left for issues like homelessness. This is the real problem. We're allowing politics to get in the way of the fix.
I believe our county is the only one without a homeless shelter. Shelters bring with them the programs needed to identify the problem and find some answers.
There'd be no difference if we were dominated by the opposing party. The two-party system creates checks and balances. We are allowing ourselves to be manipulated by professional politicians and horrible extremists.
I've served my country, my family, and my community. I'm a registered Democrat. I'm not a communist.
The point of all this is, we need to face the reality of our choices. Is it our political party or our community that is our priority? All are our brothers, for we are our brother's keeper.