To the Editor:
During his almost 20 years in public office, Jeff Van Drew has consistently served the residents of Cape May County. If you go to him about a problem, he does not ask if you are Democrat or Republican. He just wants to know what your problem is and what can he do to help.
Remember the dangerous traffic lights at the south end of the Garden State Parkway? Van Drew pushed for the reconstruction of that road, which came in ahead of schedule and under budget.
That's unheard of for a government project. That is the kind of leader Van Drew is.
When the local hospitals missed out on urgent COVID-19 funding, he helped get it done.
No disrespect to Amy Kennedy, but her campaign is based on her being a mom and a Kennedy. That's a pretty thin resume compared to Van Drew's history of getting things done for the residents of South Jersey.
Cape May County needs to continue with the leadership of Van Drew.