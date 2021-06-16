Letters to the Editor 2019

To the Editor: 

On Thursday, May 20, 2021 my car was totaled. I was traveling Rte. 9 N when a woman tried to cross the 4-lane highway from Rte. 9 S. The driver’s side of my car was smashed almost to the back and I could not open the door. To get out, I had to climb over the console and someone was kind enough to brush the glass from the passenger side and helped me out.  

I cannot say enough about the people who helped me and kept asking me if I was okay. The EMTs arrived and they also inquired if I was injured and offered to take me to the hospital. Another woman offered to call my family. Two men opened the door with a crowbar. The police arrived about 5 minutes after the accident and immediately took charge. 

I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who was there for me. I never met these people and probably will never meet them again, but I want to thank them for their kindness. They, along with the EMTs and police helped me; Officer DeCecco was gracious enough to drive me home. Thank you one and all. There are still good people down here and as I said earlier, thank you again and God bless. 

