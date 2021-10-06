To the Editor:
Dissatisfied with your elected officials at any level - local, state, federal? Tired of the "can" being continually kicked down the road?
Disheartened by the totally irresponsible (and inhumane) immigration at our southern border? Embarrassed by the cowardly (and amateurish) exit from Afghanistan?
Tired of the lock step monopoly of the majority political party on the Cape May County Board of County Commissioners, Middle Township Committee and Congress? Weary of the same old faces: Pelosi, McConnell, Schumer, Graham and Van Drew to name a few?
If any of the above questions resonates with the reader, then it's time to vote out incumbents!
New blood, fresh ideas, and true concern for doing the "people's business" can only result from voting out those professional politicians whose agendas represent their interests... and not ours!
November 2022 is not that far away. Get smart on any issue you are passionate about. Communicate with your elected officials.
The political majority, of either flavor, is not in our best interests... only theirs!