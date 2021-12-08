Letters to the Editor 2019

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

To the Editor:

Every encounter I have ever had with the Lower Township Police Department has been above satisfactory. The patrol, investigative and administrative bureaus all seem to be very well organized and orchestrated. There is no place in the area where I could live and feel any more confident in my safety. Their priorities are exactly where they should be.  

From both my personal experiences and what I have heard along the way, I will say that they deserve our appreciation and recognition. LTPD continues to set the bar higher and higher for other local departments to follow suit.  

In my view, being critical also involves providing compliments and praise when it's due. This was just a brief thank you to the men and women keeping our community safe, especially those in my town.   

Here is a thank you to all first responders for being there when you are needed the most! 

 

- LUKE GEGAN 

Lower Township 

Recommended for you

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.