To the Editor:
This is in response to three opinion letters in which they attempted to minimize the danger of teaching critical race theory (CRT).
Most historians agree that CRT is an outgrowth of the European Marxist school of critical theory. Some of the key issues and philosophical preoccupations of that school involve the critique of capitalist society, the definition of social emancipation, as well as the detection of the pathologies of society.
Fundamental to the Marxist ideal is the concept of the oppressed and the oppressor. In Marxism, it is the capitalist and the worker, while in CRT, it is the white male as the oppressor and everyone else as the oppressed.
One only needs to look at the goals of the CRT advocates to understand the dangers, which are: Equality of outcomes over equality of opportunity, redistribution of wealth along racial lines, and taking power away from the “oppressors” and given to the “oppressed” and the installation of a socialist economy and government.
What could be the “danger” in that? Of course, in those countries that tried to implement these Marxist ideas, over 100 million citizens who objected were murdered by the socialist governments. That might be one sign of danger.