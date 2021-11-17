Letters to the Editor 2019

To the Editor: 

I worked the polls Nov. 2 and I wanted to pass on that everything, and I mean the new power cubes, went smoothly. We encountered no problems.

I was a programmer and I know how important testing new programs are. No new projects should go "live" without exhaustive testing.

Thank you to the Board of Elections and all that work there for making sure that our power cubes were working.

