To the Editor:
The Pointers (Cape May Point residents) and others who have been drawn into this Democratic Party way of government better wake up. Can’t you see what is happening to our great country? You can’t be that blind.
How can you tolerate listening to Pelosi, Schumer, and Clinton, just to mention a few, the so-called free press and their sick reporting, and the mindless late-night TV talk shows that make the audience laugh with their misguided tongues?
To think my country has sunk this low to willingly accept a socialist, communist, ever-expanding, government-controlled life is sad.
I lived in Cuba, a chain link fence from Cubans, from 1960 to the end of 1963. I talked with many Cubans, all who bought into Castro’s lie. Men were willing to die for him. Most were scared because of what was happening to them, with this dictator. Their stories were sad.
Now, I am seeing this happening right in front of my eyes in the U.S.A. The U.S.A. is the last stronghold for the world. That is why people are trying to get in. No one is trying to get out.
Think about this, people. This is not funny. This is dead serious.