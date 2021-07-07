To the Editor:
I’m 84 years old. When I pass, these photos will probably be thrown out, so I thought I would pass them on.
In the summer of 1956, I came to Cape May with some classmates from Temple to work for the summer. We stayed at the “Arlene” boarding house, which is now the Jackson Mountain.
The first floor was a dry goods store, the second floor was girls, and the third floor was guys. Aggie Mahoney was manager.
Next to the Arlene was a small café where we would get grilled cinnamon buns in the morning for breakfast. That café is now “Love the Cook.”
Most of us worked at the Windsor Hotel. The Windsor only served breakfast and dinner, so we were free during the day to go to the beach.
Beach photos are on Windsor beach. In the background, you can see the Windsor Hotel, which burned down. The photos at Sunset Beach show the Atlantis in the background.
The climax of the summer of 1956 was to perform a water ballet in the pool of the Admiral Hotel during the “Miss Cape May Beach” contest.