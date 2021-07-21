Letters to the Editor 2019

To the Editor: 

To whoever took a bag hanging on a door on East Atlantic Avenue, I want you to know it was a birthday gift to a senior lady. She is a friend of mine. 

It was a box of candy and a gift card. I hope you enjoy them. 

You should really be ashamed of yourself. 

