To the Editor:
Last year, I lost the love of my life to cancer, and recently, I lost our business to COVID-19.
I, along with many others, come to the beach to heal. We come to the beach to find refuge from a world in chaos. We come to relax and let the natural rhythms of the sea mend our frayed nervous systems.
The beach is revered and loved by all who muster the strength to pack the wagon with chairs, umbrellas, towels, and boogie boards, then drag it through the hot sand to establish its temporary settlement, an oasis for the day. Beach lovers are united in their appreciation of the sea and its restorative powers.
Please, then, can we keep politics out of it? Flying your flag in this divisive age seems counter to the peaceful atmosphere most beachgoers are hoping to achieve.
There are more appropriate places to advertise your political views - the beach is not one of them. Let us please preserve at least one precious neutral place on this planet where human beings can rise above their mortal shortcomings and put aside petty disagreements.
The beach is for everyone. It is a sacred place that unites us and is a natural salve to heal our wounded souls.