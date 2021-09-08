To the Editor:
If anyone needs to rethink their stance on placing wind turbines off the Jersey coast, it would be those who are pushing such a foolish venture. Here's why: 1. Global warming is not occurring at an alarming rate. There is no current physical evidence of dangerous global warming from greenhouse gasses or their effects, and no physical evidence of a climate crisis.
2. Carbon dioxide (CO2) is plant food; it is not a pollutant regardless of what the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) says.
Here is a quote from MIT Ph.D. Climatologist Richard Lindzen: “What historians will definitely wonder about in future centuries is how deeply flawed logic, obscured by shrewd and unrelenting propaganda, actually enabled a coalition of powerful special interests to convince nearly everyone in the world that CO2 from human industry was a dangerous, planet-destroying toxin. It will be remembered as the greatest mass delusion in the history of the world - that CO2, the life of plants, was considered for a time to be a deadly poison.”
Science is on Lindzen's side. Go to Cornwall Alliance for the Stewardship of Creation website and read the hard facts that support his conclusions.
Wind and solar are horribly inefficient. No wind and no sun equal no energy. Fossil fuels (natural gas, oil, and coal) are not a threat to our environment. Our water and air are as clean as ever. Our oceans will continue to rise on average about 2 inches per decade, worst-case scenario, and more realistically somewhere between 1.5 and 3 feet by 2100. That gives us about 80 years to solve a relatively simple problem.
Fear not. Tell your local and state officials not to drink the global warming alarmists' Kool-Aid. The future belongs to nuclear energy.