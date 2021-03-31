To the Editor:
An article, "Easier Voting at a Higher Cost," is correct in spelling out the governor's yet-to-be-signed law, but the reason for it is not what Thornton said, "So that nobody can ever question elections again."
Elections were not questioned. Disinformation was spread by our previous president.
The law is to make it better based on the experience in the last election to allow our citizens to express their will.
Yes, it will cost the taxpayer more; however, the benefit is great despite so many politicians trying to make it even harder for people to vote.