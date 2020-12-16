To the Editor:
What is the future of the fishing and/or crabbing bridge alongside the Scotch Bonnet Bridge on Stone Harbor Boulevard? The county, I am assuming, fenced it off approximately two years ago (it may be longer) and put up signs: “Pier Closed for Repairs.”
When I write the county, I do so because it is my understanding that Stone Harbor Boulevard is quite confusing in regard to jurisdiction. The road is patrolled by the township, maintained by the county, and regulated by the state. Thus, the county is lacking in its ability to maintain and actually repair the fishing pier.
If you look at the pier, it appears as if the pier doesn’t need to be repaired. Who did this? Why has it been sitting like this for years?
The fishing/crabbing pier has been an enjoyment, an outdoor recreation to the public for more than 50 years. I, as well as many others, would like to see the pier repaired for residents and visitors alike.
I would also like to ask about the Stone Harbor Boulevard speed bumps that were constructed this spring without any prior notice. I addressed several Stone Harbor Boulevard residents, and no one knew anything about the speed bumps.
The speed bumps were constructed by subcontractors, not county workers. I am neither against nor for them. I wrote to the county engineer asking for answers to my questions, but received no response.
The speed bumps do not slow drivers down, nor do the flashing speed signs. Maybe whoever authorized the speed bumps should try something else.
The safest option would be a double yellow line. If they can’t pass, then they can’t speed. Painting the line would be much quicker and less expensive than speed bumps.
I simply want to know the process. Did I miss reading information about the speed bumps in the paper?
Who paid for them? Was there research done to determine these were needed? Who gave the final OK on these speed bumps? Who is responsible for the decision-making process - the county, the township?
Can someone answer my questions? Please educate me. I am tired of going by the pier full of questions.