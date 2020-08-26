To the Editor:
We are all different races and religions, rich or poor, young or old, male or female, and so much more, not just Democrats or Republicans. The disgraceful characterizations used by the extremists of both parties can't erase our individuality. We would not allow that in our day-to-day dealings, nor should we allow it on Election Day.
We are being used by professional politicians to enhance their well-being. The extremists I speak of are our neighbors and friends who are unwitting pawns in this political plundering.
If you have an elected official who is also on the taxpayer's payroll in another capacity, you're being used. If you have an elected official who has influenced the placement of family and friends on taxpayer payrolls, you're being used.
When the air clears on COVID-19, the cost to taxpayers will start to be felt. We won't have much control over that, but we can, and will, need to control the money wasted in government.
When our freeholder panel settles an expensive lawsuit to move an employee out of the way to hire a political boss at $14,500 a month, to be, among other things, our resident COVID-19 expert (?), we're being used.
Our county government is a one-trick pony and we are to blame. Why not take a look at some of the opposite party candidates?
For freeholder, Liz Casey and Brendan Sciarra are successful in their own right, and could bring some checks and balances to this important panel.
On Middle Township Committee, a very popular Tim Donohue has become the perfect example of a professional politician. He is now running for his fourth term.
While Donohue is known for his great speeches, his actions are restricted by his encumbrance to the party. He is among the professional politicians making a living on the taxpayer's backs.
When his freeholder-appointed, gravy job in the county fell through, he was moved to the payroll in Sen. Mike Testa's office. These are the blatant abuses that must be stopped.
There are two nice, young men serving with Donohue on Middle Township Committee. If they are to help our community, they need guidance from someone who does not owe their livelihood to their politics.
There is an outstanding candidate running against Donohue - Bob Jackson. Jackson is not looking for a job. He comes only to serve the community, as he has done in the past.
Bob is well known and respected throughout the township. Don't take any of this on my word. Check these things and these candidates out for yourself.
Don't be a Democrat or Republican, doing the right thing for your party on Election Day. Be a concerned citizen doing the right thing for your community.