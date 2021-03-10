Letters to the Editor 2019

Why I didn’t go to CPAC. The proposed agenda was threadbare with old run-amuck myths, such as debt, abortion, taking back the schools, meaning get rid of unions and promote Christianity, Big Tech, and last and least the infamous “Cancel Culture.”  

Holding true to the last gripe, CPAC avoided any talk about the Jan. 6 attack on our capital, left out any mention of the pandemic, and finally, nothing on race issues. They did add seven sessions on protecting elections, AKA stopping democratic voters.  

Soattending would have produced ulcers, so I stayed home. 

