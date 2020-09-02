To the Editor:
A wake-up call for county residents; in case you haven't noticed, it is time to fill out the 2020 census. Just think, it has been 10 years already since we were asked to complete the census.
Some might say 'I will get it later,' 'I don't want to be bothered,' or, better yet, 'it is none of their business.'
If we do a little research, we will find that the benefits are good for the local economy. The benefits include funding for roads and schools, federal funding for over 100 programs, and, best of all, representation in Trenton.
How many of us have heard 'Trenton doesn't know we exist,' 'school funding is being cut again,' and 'something has to be done about the roads?'
The need for federal programs does not leave, but the funding does, only to be replaced by taxes.
If we look at the numbers, as stated in the Aug. 12 issue of the Herald, Cape May County had the worst response rate, in the state, in 2010. As of the end of July 2020, we are not doing much better, at 29.8%
How do we improve the numbers to receive a higher allocation of federal funds and more representation? Simply by filling out the census or completing it when someone knocks on your door.
You can read the entire article (https://bit.ly/32ypj2v) and realize that you should, and will, complete it, or you can look in the mirror and say, “I threw it away, so I am part of the problem.”
You will have to wait 10 more years to get another chance of being part of the solution.