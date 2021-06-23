Letters to the Editor 2019

To the Editor: 

There are recent moves to pass laws to improve school bus safety. Such is found in one piece of legislation to ban contractors for repeated safety violations.  

There should be included laws banning industrial price-fixing of bids. Get county, regional, even state maps and use color pins for each contractor and pin a district where they are driving. You’ll see that certain contractors are favored in certain areas.  

These fiefdoms are created when districts request bids for bus service. The contractors then meet to decide which one will get the bid by others overbidding the selected contractor.  

This has to stop. It is inside trading and bid-rigging by greedy corporations. So, state Legislature, do something. Protect students and stop the rigging. 

