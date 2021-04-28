To the Editor:
Thirty years ago, Al Gore predicted that if we failed to take immediate action to curb global warming, sea levels would rise high enough to cause an "inundation of major areas of coastal cities, such as Miami, New York, and Los Angeles."
Gore's prediction was based on computer models that projected, in some cases, more than twice the amount of warming that has actually occurred in the past 30 years.
With respect to the rising sea level article that appeared in the most recent Herald edition, researchers at Rutgers are asking us to trust the same modeling approach that gave us the false results pertaining to global warming, as the means to predict the coming rise in sea levels.
I liked the part of the article that said, "Some of this (sea level rise) is attributed to the state sinking." There was no mention as to how deep it was sinking.
Could it be that the sinking effect outweighs the sea rising? Possibly. If so, are we going to spend billions of dollars to do damage control that would have little or no effect on a negligible rising sea, as the shore continues to sink?
Obviously, there is nothing you can do to stop a sinking shore. What we need are more Rutgers "researchers" to create computer models to predict how much and how fast we are sinking.
I am going to go with the disciples of Jesus in the boat on the stormy sea after Jesus declared to the sea "peace be still," the disciples responded, "Even the winds and the waves obey Him." Relax. Ultimately, it's all under control.