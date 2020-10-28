To the Editor:
On several occasions in recent years, I have submitted letters to this paper, stating my concerns about the future of this nation. I have also stated my belief that we are approaching a second civil war. I must state that events of the last six months have only served to underscore the validity of those concerns.
Never have I seen our nation so divided nor have I ever witnessed such hatred toward our fellow citizens, simply because we hold differing political ideologies.
No longer do we "agree to disagree." I am personally seeing lifelong friendships end and family members not speaking because of political differences of opinion.
I recently watched a news video where a young man was standing on a sidewalk, wearing a hat that supported a political candidate. The man was standing there, minding his own business.
Another man wearing a shirt, which supported a different candidate, walked up and "sucker punched" the first man, knocking out his front teeth. They hadn't spoken a word before the attack.
Apparently, based only on the fact that he wore a hat supporting a certain candidate, the man was brutally attacked. This is a scene that I see repeated far too often.
Do we have any idea what we are doing to ourselves? Have we degenerated into a nation of anarchists who behave worse than animals?
We disagree with something, so we take to the streets, smashing, burning, looting, beating, and, in some cases, killing people in the name of protest.
I watched, as a reporter stood in front of a city block, as it burned to the ground only to report that this was a "mostly peaceful" protest. I have a real problem with that observation, as should everyone who saw that report.
Go online and look up videos on the aftermath of the Minneapolis riots. I mean protests. These videos will show you blocks and blocks of the city that look like a war-torn Bosnia. This has been repeated in cities across the nation.
I have been told many times that I preach "gloom and doom." Well, give me a reason to preach hope and optimism. I find none as I look to the future of our nation. We are, as a nation, committing suicide.
No longer do our politicians state their platform and tell us why they believe it is the best course to take. Today, politicians engage in character assassination. If the only way a candidate must win my vote is by making his opponent look bad, he is not worthy of my vote or the office he is running for.
I am sincerely concerned about our future. What are we teaching our children? What are we leaving for them? Certainly not the nation our fathers left for us.
Regardless of your political affiliation, you should be equally as concerned. As one man once wrote, "You won't like what comes after America."
This is an issue that is neither Democrat/Republican nor right/left. This is an issue of good vs. evil.
We have allowed hatred to rise to the forefront and infiltrate our very nature and souls. No nation or people can survive as we have lived in recent months. It is not possible to continue in this fashion and survive. Sooner or later it will destroy us if we do not reverse this trend.
As Scripture states, a house divided will surely fall. We need to call upon God to heal this nation, as well as our souls, relationships, and political agendas. If not, it will be doom and gloom. Count on it.