Iran Nuclear Deal Suggestion

To the Editor:
We should write to President Biden that if he is to reach some sort of nuclear deal with Iran or North Korea, he must not repeat the fatal flaw of the first Iran deal: It imposed a waiting period for the inspection of suspected sites.
This would have allowed them to move the materials for making a nuclear weapon - such as enriched uranium - to a second site during the waiting period for the first site; then, when the second site comes under suspicion, it will have a waiting period during which the material can be moved to a third site; and so on.