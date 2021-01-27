You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Iran Nuclear Deal Suggestion

  • 1 min to read
Letters to the Editor 2019

NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

To the Editor: 

We should write to President Biden that if he is to reach some sort of nuclear deal with Iran or North Korea, he must not repeat the fatal flaw of the first Iran deal: It imposed a waiting period for the inspection of suspected sites.  

This would have allowed them to move the materials for making a nuclear weapon - such as enriched uranium - to a second site during the waiting period for the first site; then, when the second site comes under suspicion, it will have a waiting period during which the material can be moved to a third site; and so on. 

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.