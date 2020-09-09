To the Editor:
When will stage three of Gov. Phil Murphy’s recovery plan begin? For the past few months, the media has been convincing viewers “how online education is helping students.” Online learning does not have the same quality of education verses in class.
This may work for creative classes such as art, history, language arts, or philosophy. It is not efficient for analytical subjects such as mathematics, biology, chemistry, and physics.
What makes absolute zero sense is the fact the gyms and movie theaters are open, but not walk-in classes.
A solution for this issue is to develop a shield where teachers are, and have them talk through a speaker to demonstrate terms and formulas from a marker board towards students, who are sitting 6 feet apart and required to wear a face mask.
This educational plan was not thought through in regards to a pandemic. Education is not a choice, but a right for every individual.