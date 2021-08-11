Letters to the Editor 2019

To the Editor: 

Human life must be protected and respected from the moment of conception. Abortion is a violation of the rights of our youngest members of society and the human family.  

Planned Parenthood committed 354,871 abortions last year and raked in over $600 million in taxpayer funding. They spent $45 million to elect pro-abortion politicians, in 2020.  

What is wrong with my fellow Americans? I know we have become a throwaway society and it's all about me and my wants, but we desperately need to protect those who can't protect themselves.  

Let our American dreamers live and dream. We can be proud of what they will accomplish. 

