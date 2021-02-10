To the Editor:
This is my vision of the future of America. I'm older now and I might not be here to see it, but I know it's coming. I have to compare the potential of what we now have in the White House to what we've had during the last four horrible years.
It's likely that after the next four years, we'll have a woman president. This woman is now vice-president and is very knowledgeable and now, will be learning far more about how to be president.
She has most of the necessary groundwork already done. Now, she learns from the best teacher possible, a former vice-president who is president.
She has also had lots of experience as a U.S. senator and has been a state and federal prosecutor for one of our most populated states.
She is levelheaded and very well prepared for the job, as our first woman president. In addition to all the above, she was born a woman of color and will likely be the first woman president. She'll be the first woman of color ever to hold this position of leadership.
America has been beaten up and slapped in the face by the last administration. These people should not be allowed anywhere near Washington again.
We need leadership and not money and headline-seeking businesspeople who couldn't even run their own businesses, without going bankrupt many times, to avoid paying their just debts. I truly hope we've learned a lesson.
Every American alive today likely has an immigrant in their background. We're all children of people that came here to seek a better life, and they and we have.
Many of those immigrants were people of color and intermarried. All or most of us alive today are of mixed lineage and simply don't know it. It's well past time to bury the color line. It should never have existed.