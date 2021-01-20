Letters to the Editor 2019

NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

To the Editor: 

Let’s agree that some of those who went to Washington were there for insurrection they proudly said so on any media interview they could find. Not smart.  

They went looking for a fight and found one. You don’t protest with the following items: Clubs to beat someone to death, assault rifles and hand guns. Zip lock handcuffs for kidnapping members of Congress and finally flash bang and tear gas grenades include pipe bombs and Molotov fire bombs. You were there to commit violence and to destroy property.  

Man up and admit it. You’re also not patriots. You are despicable for injuring and killing people and so are your GOP defenders. And you can’t run a good protest. You don’t even have a protest song. Get Meat Loaf on that right away.  

But its okay Sens Hawley, Cruz, and Rubio will white wash your stupidity?

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.