Letters to the Editor 2019

To the Editor: 

Just a few thoughts: How is the country going?  

How about what is being loaded into the infrastructure bill? A lot of social toys. 

We had a group of important people rent a plane from Texas and fly to Washington, D.C. Now, we have an extra 200 and some politicians in Washington, with nothing to do and no plan to do it beside they get a per diem check for the escapade. 

Now, if you’re crashing the gate at the border, you can pick up all the free stuff and the Biden crew will welcome you. Have you seen any of these gate crashers looking like they are starving or are in rags?  

The withdraw from Afghanistan is going well. The bad guys will have all the equipment plus a well-built complex. Can’t beat it. 

Just when you think they have had all the Kool-Aid, they come out with another tub full.  

