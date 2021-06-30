Letters to the Editor 2019

To the Editor: 

I believe that I speak for many Lower Township residents when I ask council to reconsider its position allowing marijuana businesses in the township. 

Mayor Sippel's comment that "marijuana is here to stay" because of the statewide referendum is way off the mark. A recent editorial in The Press of Atlantic City explained that the pro-marijuana campaign was successful because it was backed by those with financial interests in the pot industry.  

Since the statewide vote, many towns in Cape May County have realized the potential problems with government-sanctioned marijuana businesses and have passed ordinances banning them entirely. These towns have serious concerns that government-sanctioned recreational use of marijuana will negatively affect the quality of life in their town.  

Lower Township should reconsider its position and ban marijuana businesses. The illusion of a tax windfall from marijuana sales does not justify risking the quality of life in the township. Let Atlantic City reap all the benefits and the problems associated with marijuana sales.  

To me, it comes down to a simple question: Does Lower Township need more people getting high? Aren't there enough obstacles for young people in the township to overcome without adding easy access to marijuana?  

I urge all concerned citizens to attend the next council meeting July 6 to express their opinion on this important issue. 

