To the Editor:
I wonder where this country has gone so very wrong. While it is simply my opinion, I believe it stems from little to no respect for one another.
Respect is taught at home, where I learned from my parents. Love for my country, pride in being an American grateful for my freedom, and last but not least, respect for our flag.
I respect that you may not feel the same way, but you do have a choice, as this great country also allows you to leave. With freedom comes responsibility.
Simple really - I learned early on that the police are my friends. How about this - I made it to the ripe old age of 65 and never once have I been arrested.
Truth is, I once received a ticket for speeding in Pennsylvania, and guess what? I deserved it, admitted to the officer that I was above the speed limit, got a ticket, and paid it. I also learned a lesson. My mother was right - do unto others as you would have done to yourself.
The police are overworked and underpaid and are there to protect you. They are indeed your friend and sadly now have their hands tied behind their backs lest they hurt your feelings.
Obey the law, respect the law and those who carry out our laws and life will go on smoothly. Give it a try - I dare you!