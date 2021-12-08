Letters to the Editor 2019

To the Editor: 

Have the Middle Township police interviewed Butcavage in jail about Mark Himebaugh's whereabouts? That would seem to be the logical step. 

 

- GREG MURPHY 

Sea Isle City 

