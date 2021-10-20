To the Editor:
Who do you see when you look in the mirror? What does your reflection tell you since who we are is the sum of all the choices that we make in our lives? Some good. Some are not so hot. Some made for us. Like it or not.
What do you see? Is it greed? Is it anger, or bitterness? Arrogance? Kindness? Compassion? Concern for your fellow man? Each of us has a decision to make and decide to be so.
Not everyone has had a "walk in the park" growing up, but that excuse is not acceptable. Many have overcome their "misfortunes" and worked hard to become the best person they can be.
Violence, disrespect, arrogance, and disregard for the law are not the answer. What do they say? "When life gives you lemons, make lemonade."
Do you see a " giver" or "taker?" Do you take advantage of someone's misfortune to further yourself? Do you do what you can to help others less fortunate? Are you so insecure that you have to put others down to make yourself look better? How sad. Since it is easier to do that than try to improve yourself.
No one likes to admit their faults, but it's a beginning. If we all admit that we can do better, even if it's just being kinder, or more understanding. Instead of being jealous of someone's talents or what they have, improve your talents and work for what you want. Don't take it from someone else.
We can never be perfect, but we can do better. We need to. For the sake of your children. They see who you are and think that's the way it should be. They need to be taught there are choices they can make.
My mom used to say, "If your friends jump off a bridge, do you have to do it, too? Use your head for more than a hat rack, or to just separate your ears."
Think for yourself. Don't just accept what you are told because it's what you want to hear. Look behind it. Who will benefit from what you think or do?
Dad used to say, "Never leave a man behind." If you can help someone, do it whether you get anything out of it or not. It's called humanity, which, unfortunately, is lacking in this world today, along with mutual respect, the regard for life, and the acceptance of responsibility.
If everyone would just try putting someone else before themselves, what a difference we could make in the world.