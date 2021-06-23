To the Editor:
A conservative guest on CNN recently asked, "What does the Republican Party now stand for?" The answer to this should be found in what the Republican Party does, not what it says.
Republicans clearly stand for protecting the wealth and income of the rich from any new taxes, and also from scrutiny from tax agencies. Presently, they are refusing to back any attempts to raise the income tax, or capital gains tax back to where it was under Reagan despite massive rising income inequality.
This becomes almost absurd because the total tax rate for the top 400 families for total taxes (of all kinds - state, local and federal) is less than what the middle class pays.
Warren Buffett admits he pays a lower tax rate than his secretary. The Republicans want to ensure that condition.
Another thing it stands for is protecting our ex-President Trump from criticism within the party and from the outside. Some admit that he is no longer president. Some don't.
Mainly what they seem to be doing now is yelling about supposed socialism, trying to smear Fauci, and preventing changes in traditional history curricula in schools.
It is hard to see that Republicans are actually trying to accomplish anything for America. So, I think that the answer to the question posed by the old-time conservative is that, at this point, Republicans seem pretty much to be interested only in gaining power.
We need some things done in America. We need people in office who can, and will, do them.