To the Editor:
Collin Hall's “July 4 - Your Peers Don’t Hate America” column began with an observation made by the president to the “four congresswomen... to go back to where they came from.” Others felt the same based on their comments and philosophy.
They embrace socialist philosophy and are anti-Semites. Hating any religious belief is anti-American.
The expression from President Trump regarding NFL players taking a knee during the anthem was a reaction to the many who sacrificed, some ultimately, fighting in deplorable conditions for years, fighting and guaranteeing the right to protest.
Alejandro Villanueva, Pittsburgh Steelers player, stood alone with his hand over his heart while his teammates and coaches hid in the locker room during the anthem. Villanueva was an Army Ranger serving several combat tours with a Bronze Star Commendation.
Hall indicated that Kaepernick's actions were understated; by what measure?
Hall asked, “What was he to do, stay silent?” In reality, there was a large support group for Kaepernick’s concern; could they not have used their star power and celebrity to engage the conversation?
There are firm thoughts on both sides of any issue. If I were a police officer or an NFL quarterback and wore socks with an image of a black person with a mask and gun, would I be considered a racist? Conversely, if I were an athlete today and did not kneel, would I be labeled a racist?
I suspect our age difference and analysis on some issues would allow for deeper discussion. Many around the age group of the president really respect the flag and anthem.
When World War II ended, Korea and the Cold War closely followed. Flags were displayed, bikes decorated, and parades, picnics, and fireworks announced patriotic holidays every year.
Vietnam developed a patriotic divide that manifested strong polar political positions. There is a strong belief that many professors of higher learning once were part of the Vietnam anti-establishment era and influenced young students with their more liberal viewpoints.
The four congresswomen mentioned earlier, along with Black Lives Matter (BLM), are known Marxists (during a recent BLM interview, on CNN, Founder Summers announced, “We are trained Marxist activists”). All the while, the NFL and major corporations flooded millions of dollars to BLM.
BLM and Antifa ravaged cities and monuments they deemed offensive. Marxism does not foster prosperity; for a sad reference, review today’s Venezuela.
Governors and mayors are legally entrusted with securing and protecting their states and cities and dismiss the law they swore to obey. Allowing the destruction of memorials, and burning and looting their cities is not misfeasance?
Recent examples of lofty political decisions include Seattle Mayor Durkan’s closing the occupied CHOP (summer of love) encampment only after a councilwoman led BLM protests to the mayor's $5-million home.