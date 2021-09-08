Letters to the Editor 2019

To the Editor: 

A deep review must be made of the underlying decisions Biden made, as to the approach of this pullout in Afghanistan. 

When you disregard critical issues before you pull out the troops, this needs to be deeply scrutinized as to what the underlying behavior was all about. 

Biden has had eight months to figure out the proper process to get out. He left billions of dollars of strategic equipment, which appears to be intentional. I think this was a gift to China for taking care of his lovely son. 

Stranding U.S. citizens while pulling all the troops out was a horrendous decision. This is a form of treasonous behavior, and this guy should be held fully accountable. 

