Letters to the Editor 2019

NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

To the Editor:

The state Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) stopped North Wildwood's illegal destruction of dunes and building along the beach earlier this year, but Mayor Rosenello is making up excuses instead of working with DEP.

He said DEP only issued violations to his town because he criticized Gov. Murphy’s reopening of the shore economy. North Wildwood destroyed at least eight acres of vegetated dunes in the past few months alone, even though dunes help protect people’s homes from flooding, sea-level rise, and storm surges.

No matter what excuses he comes up with, it is critical that DEP hold North Wildwood accountable. Dunes help hold our beaches in place. They dissipate the energy from waves, which protects the beach, the boardwalk, and the properties behind them.

We saw firsthand that areas with dunes in place did a lot better during Hurricane Sandy than those without. This is also foolish because by destroying the dunes they are opening areas up for more damage and flood impacts, which could impact people’s flood insurance.

Mayor Rosenello seems to think this is political revenge, but others have complained about the city destroying dunes for a while. The Sierra Club and others sent emails and called DEP to alert them of this issue for months before DEP acted.

This enforcement should act as a deterrent, but DEP also needs to make sure they restore this area and rebuild the dunes. Restoring dunes, natural systems, and moving buildings back from harm’s way should be the priorities right now.

Tags

Introducing 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.