To the Editor:
The state Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) stopped North Wildwood's illegal destruction of dunes and building along the beach earlier this year, but Mayor Rosenello is making up excuses instead of working with DEP.
He said DEP only issued violations to his town because he criticized Gov. Murphy’s reopening of the shore economy. North Wildwood destroyed at least eight acres of vegetated dunes in the past few months alone, even though dunes help protect people’s homes from flooding, sea-level rise, and storm surges.
No matter what excuses he comes up with, it is critical that DEP hold North Wildwood accountable. Dunes help hold our beaches in place. They dissipate the energy from waves, which protects the beach, the boardwalk, and the properties behind them.
We saw firsthand that areas with dunes in place did a lot better during Hurricane Sandy than those without. This is also foolish because by destroying the dunes they are opening areas up for more damage and flood impacts, which could impact people’s flood insurance.
Mayor Rosenello seems to think this is political revenge, but others have complained about the city destroying dunes for a while. The Sierra Club and others sent emails and called DEP to alert them of this issue for months before DEP acted.
This enforcement should act as a deterrent, but DEP also needs to make sure they restore this area and rebuild the dunes. Restoring dunes, natural systems, and moving buildings back from harm’s way should be the priorities right now.